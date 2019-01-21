Newfoundland shifts to earlier timeframes for water project applications

Newfoundland’s shift to earlier annual deadlines for project applications around sectors such as water and wastewater were part of the focus at the recent Heavy Civil Association’s annual general meeting in St. John’s.

As first reported in The Telegram newspaper, these types of construction project applications have garnered increasing concern from municipalities and civil contractors due to heavy equipment being utilized too late into the year due to sprawling timelines.

Another part of the case for the shift is that earlier annual timelines for project applications also allow municipalities to maximize federal funding and enhance their flexibility when needing multiple approvals for cost-shared projects.

Municipal Affairs and Environment Minister Graham Letto told The Telegram that tenders for projects around water and wastewater would have to go to tender as early as July, and be attached to a September deadline. Municipalities would then have the winter to perform engineering work, allowing projects to be shovel ready by May 2020.

The Heavy Civil Association indicated that the new earlier project timeframes would allow member contractors to more easily manage capital expenditures and staffing for construction projects, avoiding carryovers on contracts into a new year.