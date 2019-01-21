A series of new federal and provincial investments have been announced this month for wastewater and water treatment services across Canada. Here are a few highlights:

Quebec

Quebec and the federal government announced a joint investment of nearly $4.6 million towards building a new wastewater treatment system and pumping station by January 2020 in Sainte-Eulalie. The project is getting funding through the Clean Water and Wastewater Fund.

The municipality of Sainte-Eulalie, which will double current treatment capacity, will provide the remaining funding, bringing the total government–municipal investment to more than $5.5 million.

“We’ve been waiting for this announcement for some time and are very happy about it,” said Gilles Jr Bédard, Mayor of Sainte-Eulalie, in a statement. “The funding will make a variety of projects possible that will meet the current and future needs of businesses, property developers and especially residents who deserve quality essential services,” he added.

In his public statement about the new funding, the mayor noted that the current ponds at the water treatment plant are at full capacity, and new retention ponds are in the works.

Saskatchewan

The province of Saskatchewan announced this month that its Preeceville wastewater facility will receive more than $5.1 million in joint funding for upgrades that will increase its water treatment plant’s existing wastewater storage cells, boost capacity, improve the system’s overall treatment process capacity, and upgrade the force main pipe that delivers the wastewater to the facility.

The upgrades for the project will improve the quality of wastewater entering the Assiniboine River and support local development, officials say.

British Columbia

Meanwhile, in Richmond, British Columbia, next week, residents will have their first community engagement meeting around the $1.9 billion cost of replacing the wastewater treatment plant on Iona Island.

According to Metro Vancouver, the project is in the planning phase until December 31, 2019. The new plant will be designed and constructed between 2020 and 2030, and will be in operation by December 31, 2030.

Ontario

Ontario announced two new frozen water lowering projects in Halton Region under the Government of Canada’s Clean Water and Wastewater Fund. These two projects will protect water services by insulating and lowering supply lines in Georgetown, Halton Hills, Acton, Oakville and Burlington.

The federal government is investing up to 50% of funding for these projects with a contribution of $4,029,412. The provincial government is providing over $2,014,706, and the Corporation of the Regional Municipality of Halton will provide the balance of funding.

Ontario’s South Bruce Peninsula is receiving $30,000 in funding for wastewater treatment plant standby generator design and approvals.

The Mishkeegogamang First Nation is receiving nearly $150,000 for a backup power supply for its water treatment plant.