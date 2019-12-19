The new Memosens CCS51D sensor for free chlorine from Endress+Hauser provides extremely fast, high precision measured values, critical for protecting people and systems from illness or damage respectively, and does so even at low water volumes.

Free chlorine is an important disinfectant in water treatment due to its easy handling, the strong disinfecting power and the residual effect. Over-dosing can have toxic effects and is also a waste of money.

Precise dosing control of free chlorine requires the fast and sensitive measuring capability of the CCS51D. It features a special membrane design that assures an extremely fast response time, helping plant operators run their disinfection processes on tight limits and with only as much chemical usage as is required.

This robust sensor’s convex membrane made of dense, dirt-repellent material prevents soiling and makes it extremely resistant to biofouling. Ultrasonic welding of the membrane to the sensor cap ensures its integrity, preventing dilution of the electrolyte and thus a drift of the measuring signal. This guarantees long-term stable measurements and gives water plant managers the security that the disinfection process is running smoothly and the required disinfection results are achieved.

The free chlorine sensor is equipped with the proven Memosens technology. Memosens allows for direct commissioning of new sensors without further calibration. During on-going operation, plant operators can pre-calibrate sensors in the lab, swap them into the process with plug & play, and thus continue measuring faster. Finally, non-contact data transmission eliminates all measurement errors or even failures caused by humidity or corrosion.

The disinfection effectiveness of free chlorine is strongly dependent on the pH value. To compensate for this dependency, it is important to integrate a pH measurement into all disinfection processes with free chlorine. Memosens free chlorine sensors can be installed on a Flowfit CCA250 flow assembly together with Memosens pH sensors for pH compensation.

