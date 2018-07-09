New funding for water and wastewater systems in Newfoundland and Labrador

Requests for proposals related to at least three water and wastewater infrastructure projects in St. John’s, Newfoundland, will be issued in short order now that the city has secured more than $21 million in funding from all three levels of government.

The projects include improvements to the St. John’s Windsor Lake Water Treatment Plant, which is a membrane microfiltration plant that treats water collected from the Broad Cove River and Windsor Lake watersheds. Its treatment process consists of alkalinity enhancement with hydrated lime and carbon dioxide, screening, membrane microfiltration, primary disinfection using ultraviolet light, and secondary disinfection with chlorine. The rated capacity of Windsor Lake is 70,000 m3 per day in the summer and 53,500 m3 per day in the winter.

At its next meeting of City Council, officials will vote on funding the replacement of the supervisory control and data acquisition (SCADA) servicer and license upgrade for the Windsor Lake Water Treatment Plant. The existing server has been in place for seven years. Its replacement is expected to cost about $187,000.

Also included in the funding announced in late June will be extensive rehabilitation and replacement of sewer, storm and water mains in downtown St. John’s, as well as the construction of a retaining wall and berm along the Rennies River, upstream of Portugal Cove Road.

Subscribe to our Newsletter! The latest environmental engineering news direct to your inbox. You can unsubscribe at any time. First Name *

Email * This iframe contains the logic required to handle Ajax powered Gravity Forms.

The upgrades will reduce future maintenance costs and provide more reliable delivery of clean drinking water to residents and businesses, while reducing potential water main leaks and limiting overflow into the St. John’s Harbour.

Labrador City

In additional funding announced for Newfoundland, the Town of Labrador City will receive more than $3.3 million in joint funding from all three levels of government to upgrade its Drake Wastewater Treatment Plant.

“These funds will help bring our Drake Wastewater Treatment Plant up to 2020 standards,” said Labrador City Mayor Wayne Button in a statement to media. “It will upgrade the primary treatment process, improve the remote monitoring process, and have a potential cost savings in capital expenditure.”