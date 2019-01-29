Sponsored Campaign

The recently published Mediaplanet Canada’s Clean Innovation campaign is a unique collaboration between some of the country’s leading experts and entrepreneurs that showcases forward-thinking, environmentally-conscious projects while encouraging the adoption of clean initiatives that are good for the economy and the planet.

Being part of the clean innovation revolution is not just a stretch goal for major industry players — it’s an industry imperative that will shape our nation’s ability to successfully transition to a low-carbon economy.

