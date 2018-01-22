Mining company in British Columbia fined for Fisheries Act violations

On January 12, 2018, Barkerville Gold Mines Ltd. was ordered to pay $200,000 after pleading guilty, in the Provincial Court of British Columbia, to violations under the Fisheries Act related to the Metal Mining Effluent Regulations, Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) announced on January 18, 2018.

According to ECCC, routine inspections conducted by ministry enforcement officers revealed that the company failed to complete sampling, notify authorities of having deposited effluent into fish-bearing water without authorization and submit reports on time.

The effluent was deposited into Lowhee Creek, part of the Willow River system—an important fish-bearing watershed, said the ECCC. The Metal Mining Effluent Regulations authorize deposits of effluent provided that conditions stipulated in the regulations are respected.

