Marketing news: Print provides highest return-on-investment

By Frank Shoniker

A recent Nielsen Catalina study of 1,400 ad campaigns has found that print advertising provided brands with an average return of $3.94 for every dollar spent. This is 50% higher than the ROI of $2.63 driven by digital display ads. It should be noted that this was a consumer study and did not include B2B advertising campaigns.

However, the study reaffirms that print campaigns continue to provide brands with excellent exposure to readers.

In addition, Dan Simion of Accenture (a consultancy) says that while print campaigns remain an integral part of many media buys, more and more brands are augmenting their strategy to include digital channels that cast a wider net than just focusing on the number of readers per publication.

The key success strategy is to develop integrated campaigns in order to take advantage of the excellent ROI offered by print, in combination with digital messaging that broadens reach.

