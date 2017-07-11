London dry cleaner fined for environmental offence

Peter’s Drive-In Cleaners Ltd., located in London, Ontario, pleaded guilty in the Ontario Court of Justice on June 7, 2017, to two counts of contravening the Tetrachloroethylene (Use in Dry Cleaning and Reporting Requirements) Regulations made pursuant to the Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999. Peter’s Drive-In Cleaners Ltd. was fined $4,000 for each offence.

In addition, an owner of the company pleaded guilty to one count of contravening the regulations, and was was fined $2,000. The $10,000 in fines will be directed to the Environmental Damages Fund.

According to Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC), in June 2015, ECCC enforcement officers inspected the facility. The inspection revealed that wastewater containing tetrachloroethylene had not been transported to a waste-management facility and that records had not been maintained. Both acts are in contravention of the Tetrachloroethylene (Use in Dry Cleaning and Reporting Requirements) Regulations.

According to ECCC, tetrachloroethylene, also known as perchloroethylene or PERC, is a chemical used in Canadian dry cleaning. Tetrachloroethylene can enter the environment through the soil, where it can damage plants, and it can find its way into groundwater. It has been listed as a toxic substance under the Canadian Environmental Protection Act since 2000 as it may have an immediate or long-term harmful effect on the environment or constitute a danger in Canada to human life or health.

To read the original release, visit: www.ec.gc.ca