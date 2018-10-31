Enviropod and Imbrium Systems recently introduced the Enviropod LittaTrap™ to tackle the issue of plastics and trash in Canadian waterways.

LittaTrap is a low-cost catch basin insert that captures and retains plastic and trash that would normally be washed down stormwater drains and into rivers, lakes and oceans. According to Imbrium, LittaTrap can be easily installed into new or existing drainage infrastructure.

Through the partnership, Imbrium Systems will distribute LittaTrap across Canada. Marc Lelong, Director of Imbrium Systems said: “The addition of the LittaTrap product to the Imbrium portfolio furthers our goal of providing solutions in the interest of water quality and a healthy environment. LittaTrap will serve to supplement Imbrium’s other stormwater management products as part of a treatment train approach for better performance and lower maintenance costs.”

On working with Imbrium Systems, Mike Hannah, President of Enviropod said: “To partner with Canada’s leading stormwater provider is a fantastic opportunity that enables two quality-focused companies to leverage their independent strengths and work together to reduce stormwater pollution and the increasing impact on Canada’s waterways.”

About Imbrium Systems

Imbrium Systems designs and manufactures engineered stormwater treatment solutions for protection of water resources from harmful pollutants.

About Enviropod

New Zealand-based Enviropod produces catch basin insert technologies and stormwater management solutions. The company offers innovative approaches to prevent plastics and litter reaching the waterways.