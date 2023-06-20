Water management software company Klir, announced the launch of new generative AI capabilities though the latest iteration of its platform, Klir Comply, on June 12. Using Microsoft Azure’s OpenAI service to provide access to powerful language models — including ChatGPT4 — Klir says it is the first-ever water management software to be powered by ChatGPT.

Klir said that water professionals can now receive insights into their utility’s data through an AI-powered chatbot while benefiting from the scalability, reliability, performance, and security of Microsoft Azure.

By blending the conversational benefits of Microsoft ChatGPT with each utility’s water quality management and compliance data (e.g., “Is our water compliant today?” or “Draft me a summary of last week’s water quality”), the AI function simplifies tedious but critical tasks while ensuring internal data stays secure and private at all times.

According to Klir, the chatbot is represented by “Boots,” an Irish Water Spaniel that is “trained to sniff out key data.” This character is a “nod to Klir‘s Irish-founded roots”, said Klir.

Notably, the chatbot allows users to query millions of data points within the utility’s private internal data with precise control over the knowledge base. Features include: integrating administrative tasks with sampling results data, providing predictive water quality analysis, generating quantitative insights into sampling results, and identifying correlations between data.

The announcement of Klir’s new AI capabilities were made at an invite-only event titled “Boiling Point: Where AI & the Future of Water Management Software Meet” held in Toronto alongside the American Water Works Association’s ACE23 event.

Along with introducing the Microsoft ChatGPT function, Klir unveiled a new “maturity model” that assesses and prioritizes the key operational risks faced by a utility, as well as its potential to become a resilient utility in the future.

Klir said that senior leaders can now engage in a comprehensive 90-point evaluation, guided by a Klir water expert, to generate a risk report on their existing operational model. The outcome of this assessment will also provide a comparative benchmark, ranking the utility against similar attributes of other water utilities.

Click here to read the original press release and learn more.