A global strategic platform established by KKR and XPV Water Partners to provide end-to-end nutrient management solutions, has announced the acquisition of Environmental Dynamics International, Inc. (“EDI”), a manufacturer of diffused aeration systems.

The addition of EDI accelerates the growth of the water quality platform’s nutrient management offerings through Nexom, Inc. (“Nexom”) and Environmental Operating Solutions, Inc. (“EOSi”). In connection with the acquisition, EDI will integrate into Nexom, combining EDI’s expertise in serving medium- to large-scale treatment facilities—both in North America and internationally—with Nexom’s expertise in serving small- to medium-sized treatment facilities. As CEO of Nexom, Martin Hildebrand will lead the combined entities.

Founded in 1975 with its headquarters in Columbia, Missouri, EDI specializes in the research, development and application of advanced technology aeration and biological treatment solutions for municipal and industrial wastewater.

EDI’s systems have been installed in over 7,000 facilities across 100 countries.