J.L. Richards acquires LCI Engineering

J.L. Richards & Associates Limited (JLR) has acquired Ottawa-based engineering firm LCI Engineering Inc. (LCI), the company announced on March 9, 2020. JLR said this partnership allows it to further diversify its mechanical and electrical services in the industrial market.

LCI is a mechanical and electrical engineering firm with a 40-person staff and project experience in the plant and heavy industrial sectors. Founded in 1994, LCI shares JLR’s focus on providing value to clients through dedicated service and innovative technical solutions.

According to JLR, the LCI team will continue to operate under its existing banner and at its current location for the time being. Integration of the two teams will occur after JLR’s new Ottawa office is completed.

“This is an excellent time to join JLR, and we are excited for what this means for the future of the LCI team and the level of service we can provide to our clients,” says Marc-André Lussier, an original founder of LCI.

This announcement marks JLR’s second strategic acquisition of an Ontario-based engineering firm in six months. The firm also acquired Timmins-based brownfield mining firm Porcupine Engineering Services in October of last year.

“JLR is growing as a company, and through that growth we are strategically expanding our service offerings to provide added value to our clients,” says Guy Cormier, JLR President and CEO. “Welcoming the LCI team means we can offer existing clients of both firms more specialized engineering, architecture, and planning expertise.”