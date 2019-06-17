Sherwin-Williams Protective & Marine Coatings announced today that it is now accepting entry submissions for its annual Impact Award, which recognizes outstanding water and wastewater projects completed in North America.

The Impact Award, according to Sherwin-Williams, honours application contractors, specifiers and owners for excellence in delivering long-term asset protection for the wide array of systems and structures that make up North America’s water and wastewater infrastructure.

The 2019 Sherwin-Williams Impact Award will be presented at the Water Environment Federation’s Annual WEFTEC Conference and Exhibition, which takes place September 23-25 in Chicago.

Project Eligibility

Any new, restored and/or rehabilitated water-related structure that used Sherwin-Williams Protective & Marine Coatings from January 1 through December 31, 2018, is eligible for the award. Such projects include water treatment, water storage, water transmission, sewer collection and wastewater treatment structures, and are not limited to highly visible structures. The awards are open for any North American project, so Canadian submissions are welcomed.

Applications for the Impact Award will be accepted from June 17 to August 16, 2019, via the Sherwin-Williams website.

An independent panel of respected water industry experts will determine winners. Judges will rate entries on the difficulty of the submitted project; challenges overcome by the participants; solutions provided to the owner; how satisfied the parties were of the outcome; and the overall uniqueness of the project.

Required submission information includes: project name and location; owner, specifier, coating inspector and contractor names; coating system(s) applied; date of project completion; the story/scope of the project; and a signed project release form.

Past Award Winners

The 2018 Sherwin-Williams Impact Award winners included:

First Place: HCI Industrial & Marine Coatings Inc., the city of The Dalles, Oregon, and engineering services provider CH2M Inc. won for their challenging restoration of a 3-million-gallon (11,356 m 3 ) water storage tank. The project team had to ensure smoke from a nearby wildfire would not absorb into the interior tank coating and affect the taste of water stored in the tank.



Co Runners-Up: Cor-Ray Painting Co. applied coatings for the expansion of the South Bay International Wastewater Treatment Plant in San Diego, California, with Black & Veatch serving as construction manager and coatings. An in-house maintenance crew from Terrebonne Parish Consolidated Waterworks District No. 1 completed an intermediate restoration of a 1-million-gallon (3,785 m 3 ) elevated water storage tank in Houma, Louisiana.

Honorable Mention: The 2018 honorable mention project covered extensive repairs and restorations performed for the Benton/Washington Regional Public Water Authority by Kimery Painting Inc., with Crist Engineers Inc. serving as the project engineering firm.



Read about more Impact Award winners here.

Click here for more information or project submissions.