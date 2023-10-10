Hoskin Scientific announces acquisition of Durham Instruments

Hoskin Scientific announces it has acquired Durham Instruments in a move that will expand Hoskin Scientific’s capabilities, said the company on October 3, 2023.

Based in Pickering, Ontario, Durham Instruments (Durham) is a leading supplier of test and measurement instrumentation, data acquisition, and control systems. The business offers custom system measurement solutions, including hardware and software integration and on-site technical service.

“We are pleased to welcome the Durham Instruments team to the growing Hoskin Scientific family,” said Justin Warren, chief executive officer of Hoskin Scientific in a press release. “Since 1977, Durham Instruments has built a strong reputation for delivering expert consultative support to customers in the aerospace, automotive, industrial, and research fields. Hoskin’s national footprint will provide a platform for Durham to be able to accelerate its growth as well as provide existing Hoskin customers access to a wider range of products. The acquisition of Durham further enhances Hoskin’s positioning as the Canadian market leader of test and measurement solutions.”

The Durham business will continue to trade under its own brand and will sit alongside the Avensys and CTH brands in the Hoskin Scientific portfolio.

Debt financing for the transaction was provided by PNC Mezzanine Capital. River Associates and the management teams at Hoskin and Durham continue to seek complementary strategic acquisition partners for the company.

About Hoskin Scientific

Founded in 1946, Hoskin Scientific provides test and measurement data to monitor critical applications in environmental, geotechnical, and industrial applications. The company provides dedicated local technical support to customers across Canada through a national network, providing sales, service support, integration, and rental of test and measurement solutions across four locations in Vancouver, Edmonton, Oakville, and Montreal.

Key applications served include instruments for monitoring air, water, soil, asphalt, petroleum, and concrete, across environmental, mining, construction, forestry, industrial, and utility markets. For more information, visit: www.hoskin.ca