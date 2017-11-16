Ausenco Engineering Canada Inc. announced on November 15, 2017, that it is acquiring Hemmera Envirochem (Hemmera), a Canadian environmental consultancy.

Ausenco said this acquisition supports its goal of augmenting and expanding its consulting offerings and delivering a broader range of solutions to clients.

Hemmera brings over 187 technical consultants with primary office locations in Vancouver, Victoria, Calgary, Whitehorse, and Toronto.

Hemmera provides customized environmental and social sciences solutions to industry, First Nations, and government clients across Canada. They are recognized for expertise in site assessment and remediation, environmental planning and ecology, and community engagement and social sciences.

Ausenco is a global diversified company providing consulting, project delivery and asset management solutions to the minerals & metals, oil & gas and industrial sectors. The company began in Brisbane, Australia in 1991, and now has 21 offices in 14 countries.

“The acquisition of Hemmera significantly strengthens our existing suite of consulting offerings and will enable us to offer value-added environmental solutions to our clients throughout the Americas,” said Zimi Meka, CEO, Ausenco in a press release.

Paul Hemsley will remain as President, Hemmera reporting directly to Chris King-Sidney, Ausenco’s President, Consulting.

“Joining Ausenco is an incredible opportunity for our team and for our clients and we look forward to working together,” said Hemsley in a press release.

