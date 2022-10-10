Hayward Gordon acquired by EBARA Corporation Japan

EBARA Corporation Japan (EBARA) has acquired 100% equity of Ontario-headquartered Hayward Gordon L.P. (Hayward Gordon), the companies announced on October 3, 2022.

According to a press release, the acquisition is a “tremendous opportunity to expand EBARA’s product portfolio with Hayward Gordon’s heavy-duty process pumps and extensive line of mixers, develop Hayward Gordon’s manufacturing capabilities, enhance EBARA and Hayward Gordon’s sales network, and further improve EBARA’s pool of resources of talented experts for the North American market.”

“We are excited about the integration of Hayward Gordon into EBARA’S Global Group of Companies, and we look forward to welcoming their customers, partners, and employees to EBARA,” said Yusuke Nagatani, newly appointed president and CEO of Hayward Gordon. “Hayward Gordon and EBARA’s expanded range of complimentary products, global manufacturing facilities, worldwide sales network, and solid financial standing enables the acquisition to supply a unique and broad range of products and services that make a valuable difference in the marketplace.”

EBARA said its added investment in the North American market signifies its commitment to providing critical components for the environmental, industrial, and critical infrastructure sectors. It added that the acquisition builds upon EBARA’s Founding Spirit of “Netsu to Makoto” (Passion and Dedication) and its corporate philosophy, which states: “We contribute to society through high-quality technologies and services relating to water, air, and the environment.”

About EBARA Corporation

Headquartered in Tokyo, Japan, with more than 17,000 employees around the world, EBARA Corporation is a leading producer of pumps, compressors, fans, gas turbines, chillers, and semiconductor equipment for the industrial, energy, infrastructure, and environmental sectors.

About Hayward Gordon

Headquartered in Halton Hills, Ontario, the Hayward Gordon Group encompasses three brands in the pump and mixer market: Hayward Gordon, Sharpe Mixers, and Scott Turbon Mixer. The company provides solids handling pumps for water and wastewater treatment and offers a broad line of industrial and sanitary mixers in North America.