Green energy and wastewater funding announced for Nunavut

Funding for four infrastructure projects in Nunavut was announced by Bernadette Jordan, Minister of Rural Economic Development and the Honourable David Akeeagok, Deputy Premier of Nunavut, on May 21, 2019.

The first two projects will see the replacement of seven diesel power generators in six communities: Rankin Inlet, Coral Harbour, Chesterfield Inlet, Pond Inlet, Clyde River and Whale Cove. These projects will improve energy efficiency and reliability while increasing the overall energy production capacity.

The third project consists of building a renewable solar energy and storage system that will be connected to the power plant in Kugluktuk. This project, the first hybrid solar/diesel power plant managed by the Qulliq Energy Corporation in Nunavut, will be used to demonstrate the viability and performance of this hybrid technology in an Arctic climate. It will also provide an alternative source of energy for the community, which currently relies on diesel-powered generators.

The fourth project will rehabilitate the sewage lagoon in Kugaaruk in order to increase the existing capacity to treat and manage wastewater. The project includes the construction of a temporary wastewater management system that will be used to remove content from the current lagoon to ensure proper cleaning and preparation for full construction. As a result, residents will have more reliable wastewater treatment services.

The Government of Canada is investing more than $18.6 million in three green energy projects through the Arctic Energy Fund and in one project under the Green Infrastructure Stream of the Investing in Canada infrastructure plan. The Government of Nunavut is contributing over $1.6 million for the wastewater project, while Qulliq Energy Corporation is contributing more than $7.6 million for the energy projects.

Project Information – Green Infrastructure Stream (GIS) – Wastewater:

Location Project Name Federal Funding Territorial Funding Kugaaruk Upgrades to a sewage lagoon $5,055,000 $1,685,000

Project Information – Arctic Energy Fund (AEF):