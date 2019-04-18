Greatario Engineered Storage Systems announced that they are now the sole authorized dealer for CST Storage for all of Canada, on April 12, 2019.

According to Greatario, the expansion will cover a six province territory in the western region of Canada, including British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Yukon, Northwest Territories, and Nunavut.

“In 1986, Greatario introduced [CST Storage] Aquastore® glass-fused-to-steel tanks to Eastern Canada and has since been the market leader. We are excited to expand our expertise of erecting bolted tanks and aluminum covers into the Western Canadian marketplace,” says Scott Burn, President of Greatario.

About CST Storage

CST Storage is a provider of factory coated bolted storage tanks for dry and liquid storage applications in municipal and industrial markets. The company was created in 2010 with the merger of tank manufacturers Engineered Storage Products Company (ESPC), producer of the AQUASTORE glass-fused-to-steel tanks, and Columbian TecTank (CTT), producer of the epoxy-coated and other modular bolted steel tanks.

About Greatario Engineered Storage Systems

Since 1986, Greatario has provided complete liquid storage solutions to municipal and industrial customers by providing a comprehensive range of skills including design, engineering, project management and construction administration. With over 400 installations of Aquastore® glass-fused-to-steel and HydroTec® tanks and domes for municipal and industrial potable water, wastewater, leachate storage systems and bioenergy solutions in Eastern Canada.