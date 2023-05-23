GM BluePlan joins GEI Consultants in May merger

Two Ontario-based engineering firms — GEI Consultants and GM BluePlan — have merged, the companies announced on May 8, forming a team with nearly 400 members across the province.

The merger continues GEI’s strategic plan to expand and grow services and clients in the Canadian marketplace, which began with the opening of GEI’s Toronto office in 2018.

GEI, founded purely as a geotechnical engineering firm in 1970, now works in sectors such as water, energy, buildings, infrastructure, and industrial. It has more than 1,000 personnel and 47 offices across North America and is an employee-owned engineering and environmental consulting firm with a multidisciplinary team of engineers, scientists and planners.

“The combination of GM BluePlan with GEI Canada creates one of Ontario’s leading employee-owned firms,” announced Peter Ventin, GEI’s regional leader in Canada, in a statement. “The added geographic breadth and complementary services, combined with GM BluePlan’s nationally recognized expertise in asset management and infrastructure planning, further GEI’s growth and expansion in Canada,” added Ventin.

The merger also builds on GM BluePlan’s strategic goals to build a full suite of services in-house to establish a single destination for municipal and environmental engineering. The company has experts in asset management, infrastructure planning, and strategic advisory, who work alongside specialists with a strong background in traditional engineering disciplines.

Together, there are 11 offices across Ontario.

“While GM BluePlan expands our service offerings and broadens our geographic reach, it is also a great cultural fit with GEI,” announced Ron Palmieri, GEI’s president and CEO, in a statement. “We have shared values, a dedication to adding exceptional value and excellent client service, and a dynamic seller-doer model. Together, we are a premier destination for top talent in the province,” added Palmieri.