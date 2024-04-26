Global supply chain issues are once again causing delays around creating the infrastructure necessary for the City of Calgary to reintroduce fluoride into its drinking water.

In summer 2023 municipal officials revealed that project costs had tripled primarily due to the need for a new building at the Bearspaw Aayer Treatment Plant. Construction is underway, but while that new system had been scheduled to be online by fall 2024, the project completion date has now moved into early 2025.

“This date was set with an understanding that timelines may change due to ongoing uncertainty with the global supply chain,” explains a statement from Calgary’s utilities delivery business unit. “As a result of this global uncertainty and industry resource competition, we now anticipate the system will be in service by Q1 2025.”

The cost to reintroduce fluoride was last expected to be $28.1 million, but city officials have yet to indicate if that estimate has risen. Local officials noted that the annual operating costs will be approximately $864,000, plus another $100,000 to $200,000 per year in maintenance costs.

The city had also planned to install the newly-required fluoride equipment in one of its existing buildings on-site at the Glenmore Water Treatment.

Calgary began fluoridating the city’s water supply in 1991. In 2011, city council voted to discontinue the addition of fluoride. Then, as part of the 2021 general election, nearly 62% of electors voted in favour of reintroducing fluoridation to the municipal water supply.

Health Canada’s Guidelines for Canadian Drinking Water Quality continue to recommend optimal fluoride dosing to be 0.7 mg/L. It has set a maximum allowable concentration of 1.5 mg/L.

The compound selected to fluoridate Calgary’s water will be hydrofluosilicic acid, the same compound used prior to 2011.

A recent University of Alberta study suggests that the rates of dental treatments under anesthesia have risen steadily in Calgary since the loss of fluoridation.