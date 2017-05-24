Funding announced for Canadian water, wastewater and stormwater infrastructure projects

Funding was recently announced for a number of environmental and infrastructure projects across Canada. Environmental Science & Engineering Magazine has compiled these announcements and broken them down by province.

Canada-wide

On May 17, 2017, Environment and Climate Change Canada announced $5.5 million from the Environmental Damages Fund for environmental projects in Alberta, British Columbia, Manitoba, Newfoundland and Labrador, Northwest Territories, Ontario, Québec and Saskatchewan.

According to the Ministry, this funding will support projects that help to restore or enhance the environment, conduct environmental research, and provide public education on environmental issues. Eligible applicants include: non-governmental organizations; universities and academic institutions; indigenous organizations; and provincial, territorial and municipal governments. For details on funding, visit www.ec.gc.ca/edf-fde.

Ontario

In the Region of Peel, the Government of Canada announced on May 23, 2017, that 30 new projects were approved under the Clean Water and Wastewater Fund. Federal funding will cover up to 50% of these projects’ costs, which amounts to over $69 million. Funding from the Government of Ontario will cover up to 25%, or $34 million.

According to Infrastructure Canada, this investment will cover the rehabilitation and/or replacement of a number of sewage pumping stations, as well as equipment at several wastewater treatment plants in the Region.

Dipika Damerla, Member of Provincial Parliament for Mississauga East—Cooksville, said that this investment “will ensure that Mississauga has clean water and reduce risks of flooding.”

On May 23, 2017, Infrastructure Canada also announced support for wastewater treatment and stormwater infrastructure in Ottawa.

Eighteen new projects in Ottawa were approved under the Clean Water and Wastewater Fund. The federal government is providing up to 50% of funding for these projects—$30.2 million. The provincial government is providing up to 25% of funding for these projects—$15.1 million, and the recipient will provide the balance of funding.

Projects supported by this investment include a new stormwater management and snow disposal facility on West Brook Drive, upgrades to the Robert O. Pickard Environment Centre Thickening and Dewatering Building, and a project to construct sanitary sewers and watermains in the Vanier area.

Newfoundland and Labrador

On May 19, 2017, the government of Newfoundland and Labrador announced more than $5.5 million in joint federal-provincial funding for the second phase of the Portugal Cove Road water transmission main replacement project in St. John’s.

According to the Ministry of Municipal Affairs and Environment, the federal government is contributing up to $2,652,573 to this project, while the provincial government is providing $2,918,387. The City of St. John’s will provide the remainder of the funding towards the total project cost of $8,776,146.

The project aims to reduce service outages and traffic disruptions caused by breakages in the water main. Replacement of this critical stretch will also improve the efficiency and reliability of water transmission from the Windsor Lake water treatment facility to residences in the east end, city centre and downtown areas of St. John’s.