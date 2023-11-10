Five women with connections to engineering have been named to Canada’s Most Powerful Women Top 100 list for 2023.

The latest winners will be celebrated in person at the 21st annual Top 100 Awards Gala, hosted at the Fairmont Royal York Toronto on November 30.

The Women’s Executive Network (WXN) list began in 2012, and Canada’s Most Powerful Women: Top 100 Awards have celebrated a total of 1,628 extraordinary women.

“It takes a powerful woman to lead like a legend in her field, organization or community, and it takes a powerful woman to empower those around her to do the same,” announced Sherri Stevens, CEO of WXN, in a statement. “This year’s winners embody that power, giving us hope when we need it most, setting new bars and changing the status quo. They are legends celebrated not just for the things they do, but also how they touch the lives of others.”

From the University of Waterloo, the dean of engineering and a professor in chemical engineering were both named to the list for 2023.

UWaterloo Dean Mary Wells is an award-winning researcher in the use of advanced metallic alloys for the automotive and aerospace sectors, and has led national initiatives to create opportunities for women and other underrepresented groups to enter and succeed in engineering programs. Notably, Wells created a new Elder-in-Residence role and became a founding partner of the Indigenous & Black Engineering Technology PhD Project.

UWaterloo professor Dr. Aiping Yu works in materials development for energy storage and conversion, photocatalysts and nano composites. Her work will significantly impact the plastic industry by potentially helping plastic manufacturers enhance the properties of polymers to satisfy the demand for improved plastic consumer products. She serves as editor for several major journals, advocates collaboration, and works towards increasing engineering impact globally.

Tabatha Bull is President and CEO of the Canadian Council for Aboriginal Business. She is Anishinaabe, and a member of Nipissing First Nation. As CEO she is committed to rebuild and strengthen the path towards reconciliation and a prosperous Indigenous economy to benefit all Canadians. An electrical engineer, Bull works for Indigenous inclusion and diversity in Canada’s energy sector.

Jennifer Quaglietta is CEO and Registrar for Professional Engineers Ontario, where she is leading the organization through an enterprise-wide transformation toward becoming a professional, modern and trusted regulator that consistently serves and protects the public interest. As a licensed professional engineer with a passion for improving communities, Quaglietta has dedicated over 20 years in the public and private sectors to enable many positive transformations at the local, regional and system levels.

Stephanie Thompson, an engineering manager for General Motors of Canada, and founder of STEM by Steph, has made the WXN list for the fourth time. As a 22-year professional at GM, Thompson leads engineering teams to launch world-class production and manage capital investment projects for high-performance manufacturing. In 2018, she launched her social enterprise, STEM by Steph, to break down barriers by making STEM subjects accessible to all women.

All photos courtesy of: Women’s Executive Network