The Public Infrastructure Engineering Vulnerability Committee (PIEVC) Protocol will be used in 14 new countries to assess climate risks and vulnerabilities across a wide range of infrastructure systems, thanks to a new Canadian-German partnership.

Engineers Canada and the German International Development Agency (GIZ) announced they have partnered on a 32-month project that will see Engineers Canada’s PIEVC Protocol used to conduct climate vulnerability assessments on infrastructure in three GIZ partner countries—Brazil, Costa Rica, and Vietnam—as well as in the Nile Basin Initiative, a consortium of 11 East African countries.

According to Engineers Canada, the PIEVC Protocol facilitates initiatives that provide clear guidance to professional engineers and geoscientists to support the design, construction, maintenance and regulation of safe, reliable and financially sustainable public infrastructure to address the risks of a changing climate.

Throughout the Engineers Canada-GIZ project, the PIEVC assessments, conducted as case studies, will engage local engineers and other disciplines working as a team. These case studies will build capacity through a “learn-by-doing approach” that will integrate the Protocol into climate services and infrastructure planning in those countries.

Engineers Canada said it will provide PIEVC and climate experts to support the local project teams and deliver several workshops in each location, as well as ongoing advice, support, and review as the local teams work through their respective case studies.

The intended outcome of the use of the PIEVC Protocol in this project is to enhance the capacity of local engineers to carry on this work as part of enhanced in-country engineering and climate services to support infrastructure investment decision-making.

