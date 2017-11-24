Endress+Hauser has won the Swiss Technology Award in the Innovation Leaders category for its Promass Q flowmeter. The Coriolis-based flowmeter, developed especially for applications in the oil and gas, and food and beverage industries, was cited for its outstanding measurement accuracy, even in difficult operating conditions. The prize was awarded on November 16, 2017 during the Swiss Innovation Forum.

The Swiss Technology Award, which has been awarded by organizers of the Swiss Economic Forum since 2007, identifies technology innovations and developments that make an important contribution to industry and society.

Endress+Hauser was one of nine finalists out of 60 applicants who were selected to present their product or technological innovation to the main jury. The winners were chosen and recognized in front of more than 1,000 guests from business, science and government during the Swiss Innovation Forum in Basel, Switzerland.

“With the Promass Q, we managed to combine state-of-the-art technology, innovative design and superior quality in a single instrument. We are proud that our efforts have been recognized with the Swiss Technology Award,” said Dr. Martin Anklin, who is responsible for the development of Coriolis instruments at Endress+Hauser Flowtec.

The Promass Q uses innovative multi-frequency technology (MFT) for Coriolis flow measurements, allowing it to actively compensate for measurement errors caused by entrained gas trapped in the medium, all in real-time. Integrated diagnostics and Heartbeat technology furthermore allow verification of the sensors, measurement tubes and measurement electronics while the process is running. This guarantees maximum product and process safety, said Endress+Hauser.

For more information, visit: www.endress.com/en