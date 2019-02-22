Endress+Hauser and Westburne have extended the scope of their partnership agreement to include Manitoba. The announcement was made on February 21, 2019.

Last year, Westburne, an electrical distributor, became an Endress+Hauser authorized channel partner for Ontario and Saskatchewan. Endress+Hauser is a global leader in process measurement and instrumentation.

According to Endress+Hauser, this expanding sales channel leverages the strategic alliance between Rockwell Automation and Endress+Hauser Canada Ltd, which was established to address today’s process manufacturing challenges and develop next-generation control systems.

“Manitoba is a welcome addition to our partnership with Westburne as we take another step forward in making advanced manufacturing and automation with enhanced data accessibility and security a reality for the Canadian process sector,” said Anthony Varga, General Manager at Endress+Hauser.

Process automation customers can rely on Westburne as a single source provider for modernizing their process controls using solutions that integrate Endress+Hauser’s measurement technology with the Rockwell Automation platform. Using these pre-tested and validated designs can facilitate the introduction of new measuring points or a new production line and make them more affordable.

Through Westburne, Manitoba manufacturers also can acquire Rockwell Automation’s PlantPAx® system, a modern Distributed Control System with best-in-class field instrumentation and measurement solutions – trusted globally.

“Westburne helps bring the Connected Enterprise to life for Canadian manufacturers through industry leading solutions, services and partnerships,” said Andrew Thurlow, National Automation Manager at Westburne. “Endress+Hauser’s innovative technologies allow Westburne to further expand on the value delivered to our customers, helping them achieve their goals in an increasingly data driven world.”

For more information, visit: www.ca.endress.com