Endress+Hauser announced that customers can have free access to the company’s remote visual support during this time of pandemic restrictions on industry.

Customers can interact with an Endress+Hauser technician via the company’s “Visual Support” app on their mobile phone, maintenance laptop or Endress+Hauser FieldXpert Device Configuration tablet to address urgent service needs. The app is available in any Windows browser or iOS and Android.

Free access to this feature is available until May 31, with the possibility of an extension if the ongoing pandemic response requires it.

Customers can call Endress+Hauser Technical Support and the Technical Support Technician will guide them through downloading the app to access a live session.

Endress+Hauser said its service department will proactively contact any customers with already planned on-site service jobs to investigate if Visual Support may be an option to assist in executing the planned service work.

Where necessary, technicians may still perform on-site service while respecting all health precautions.

“In dealing with COVID-19, many of our customers have undertaken measures to protect their staff that include limiting access to outside service providers,” says Alexandra Witt, service manager, Endress+Hauser Canada. “Knowing they can rely on our live support product should give them confidence that they can keep their operations going even if our technicians can’t visit in person.”

To learn more, visit the Endress+Hauser website.