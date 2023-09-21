Endress+Hauser Canada’s Customer Experience Centre in Burlington, Ont., which opened officially last year, has added LEED Gold certification to its list of achievements and accolades as a building that features sustainable design and construction.

LEED, which stands for Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design, is an international symbol of sustainability excellence and green building leadership. Achieving LEED Gold certification is an especially notable achievement for the multi-use Customer Experience Centre since the 47,000 sq. ft. facility houses industrial processes that often draw significant energy. These operations include a full-scale Process Training Unit (PTU), state-of-the-art factory acceptance testing and calibration labs, and multi-purpose training and office areas.

The building attained ZCB Certification in 2022, demonstrating that it has achieved zero carbon operations. Currently, the building generates more energy than it consumes, with surpluses delivered to the Burlington Hydro grid, according to Endress+Hauser.

The building development team also includes mcCallumSather who were the prime architect and mechanical engineers. The outcome is a high-performance building enclosure, creative mechanical system solutions, sustainable materials selection, supported by sustainable construction practices and use of the full site. To offset what energy could not be saved through its architectural and mechanical systems, it employs a combination of rooftop, double-sided solar panels; heat pumps supplemented by a geothermal system; and innovative energy conservation practices.

“Achieving both ZCB and LEED Gold Certification reflects the significant team effort in what was an equally exciting and complex project,” says Drew Hauser, director of design and business development with mcCallumSather. “mcCallumSather’s mission is advancing sustainable intelligence. Working with Endress+Hauser was a pleasure because from the very start they shared our openness to innovation and continuous learning, in pursuit of more sustainable solutions. The outcome is a new Customer Experience Centre that will have a legacy not only in Burlington but throughout their entire international operations.”

“Within the global Endress+Hauser Group, the Customer Experience Centre stands out as a shining example of what industry can achieve in green facility design and operation,” says Anthony Varga, general manager of Endress+Hauser Canada. “We were encouraged by the senior leadership of Endress+Hauser to set very ambitious sustainability goals for this project to set an example for others, inside and outside the company, to emulate.”

The building provides a stunning showcase for the Swiss-based family-owned company’s leading edge process measurement and instrumentation technology.

The PTU, for example, is a full-demonstration platform for the latest Endress+Hauser devices and solutions, one of only two in Canada; the other is at Endress+Hauser in Edmonton. Since the Burlington facility opened, thousands of current and potential customers have been able to see first-hand how to get the most from this technology.