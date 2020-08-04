Based on its recent analysis of the global liquid analyzer market, the market research and consulting firm Frost & Sullivan honored Endress+Hauser as the 2020 Global Company of the Year. The company impressed the jury with its robust product line, customer-oriented approach and industry-leading knowledge of liquid analysis.

The global “Company of the Year Award” recognizes a high degree of innovation with products and technologies and the resulting leadership in terms of customer value and market penetration.

“Customer-oriented innovation is the base of our success strategy,” said Dr Manfred Jagiella, managing director of Endress+Hauser liquid analysis. As a member of the company’s executive board, he is responsible for the analytical business.

Cutting-edge sensor technology

Endress+Hauser became a forerunner in the digital instrumentation and solutions market with the introduction of Memosens sensors in 2004. The company’s technology redefines the concept of liquid analysis as it converts the measured value to a digital signal and transfers it to the transmitter without contact.

“Endress+Hauser is developing the next generation of Memosens technology with additional diagnostics and functionality. Such initiatives enable it to stay ahead of the product innovation curve,” said Janani Balasundar, Frost & Sullivan industry analyst.

Eliminating key challenges of maintenance

Endress+Hauser eliminates key maintenance challenges through its analyzers. For example, the Liquiline System CA80PH orthophosphate analyzer decreases operating costs through its low reagent consumption. It also ensures high equipment availability through automatic calibration, automatic cleaning, and easy, tool-free maintenance. For quick troubleshooting, the multiparameter handheld Liquiline Mobile CML18 can be combined with Memosens sensors to help plant technicians swiftly check any plant measuring point.

Ready for Industry 4.0

Additionally, Endress+Hauser’s new-generation Heartbeat Technology offers continuous process and device diagnostics, documented verification without process interruption and information for predictive maintenance. “It enhances the functions of devices by using process data to support process optimization and predictive maintenance strategies,” noted industry analyst Janani Balasundar.

With the IIoT ecosystem Netilion, all measurements, process data and field device diagnostics can be used for cloud-based applications. For example, the company’s digital services monitor the health status of devices, analyze the installed base of instruments and help organize asset files and documents. According to Janani Balasundar, “With Endress+Hauser’s solutions, the industry can be ready for Industry 4.0.”

To learn more, visit www.endress.com.