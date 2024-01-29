Egis moves acquisitions under company banner

Following France-based Egis’ acquisition of McIntosh Perry, and Beam Longest & Neff, LLC last summer, all firms have now begun to operate under the Egis banner.

Egis’ expertise spans sectors such as roads, highways, buildings, water, energy, rail systems, environment, bridges, and underground structures. The company has been part of major infrastructure projects in Canada such as the GO Rail Expansion program in Ontario and the Louis-Hippolyte-La Fontaine tunnel rehabilitation in Montreal.

“The launch of Egis as our new brand identity is a landmark moment,” announced Egis North America CEO Gus Sarrouh in a statement. “It represents our growth, our commitment to innovation, and our readiness to broaden our service spectrum, while remaining fully committed to serving our local client’s projects. As Egis, we are poised to bring unparalleled expertise to our clients, guiding them from conception to operation. This evolution opens a wide range of opportunities for our team, empowering us to reach new heights in service excellence.”

McIntosh Perry, an award-winning North American consulting engineering company, expanded its service offering and geographic footprint in 2021, following their merger with U.S.-based Beam Longest & Neff, LLC.

Egis said its alliance with McIntosh Perry and Beam Longest & Neff, represents a strategic move, leveraging its reputation to enrich client interactions.

Egis has operations in some 120 countries and some 18,000 employees.