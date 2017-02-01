Ecofish Research announces acquisition of ECODynamic Solutions

Ecofish Research Ltd. announced on January 27, 2017, the acquisition of ECODynamic Solutions Inc. (EDS), a environmental construction monitoring firm located in Courtenay, B.C.

A construction environmental management and monitoring firm, EDS serves clients in the hydro, mining, urban, linear development, and government sectors in western Canada. With a staff of recognized experts in the field of construction monitoring, EDS has an excellent reputation among regulatory agencies and clients, including BC Hydro, Brookfield Renewable, AltaGas and Alterra Power Corp, according to a press release.

Ecofish Research began in Vancouver in 2001 and provides environmental assessment, monitoring, mitigation, offsetting and design services for clients in industry, government and First Nations.

Since 2005, Ecofish and EDS have teamed on major development projects and solved challenging environmental problems in all project phases. Ecofish said that by binding the successful association within a single firm, it will continuously increase service value to a growing client list.

With a larger and more diverse team, Ecofish said it can provide effective, reliable environmental construction monitoring and assessment services across key industries, to private clients, First Nations and regulatory agencies.

