ClearTech announced on November 1, 2017, that it is the Canadian factory authorized service centre and stocking distributor for the new Lovibond PVT series of process turbidimeters.

Lovibond, a manufacturer of water analysis products, designed these turbidimeters to monitor the low levels of turbidity found in drinking water. The PVT Series received U.S. EPA approval as listed the USA Federal Register / Vol 82 / No. 143, in section 40 CFR 141.74(a)(1), published on July 27, 2017, according to ClearTech.

With an emphasis on simplifying processes, data management, and reducing water usage, the design of the PTV Series considered every aspect of process turbidity workflow. The system is configurable to offer operators a variety of options including integrated flow indication and bi-directional Bluetooth® communication between the sensor and a mobile device. Additional accessories to assist with installation, sample management and routine procedures such as calibrations and cleanings are also available.

As a stocking distributor and factory authorized service centre, ClearTech offers complete installation and ongoing maintenance service on the PVT Series Turbidimeters.

