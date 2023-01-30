Environmental Science and Engineering Magazine – producers of CANECT – is pleased to congratulate two of its CANECT course chairs for being named to the 2023 Lexpert/American Lawyer Guide to the Leading 500 Lawyers in Canada.

The prestigious guide profiles the “Most Frequently Recommended lawyers” across Canada in 35 practice areas identified through an extensive annual peer survey.

In the environmental law category, Lexpert added Willms & Shier Environmental Lawyers LLP partner Marc McAree for the seventh year in a row. He has been a certified specialist in environmental law with the Law Society of Ontario since 2004. McAree is admitted to the bars of Ontario and British Columbia and provides specialist advice and solutions on all aspects of environmental law. His expertise is focused on contaminated site clean ups, transactions and litigations, as well as environmental compliance and approvals.

McAree is co-chair of the popular Environmental Due Diligence for Managers and Supervisors course at the 2023 CANECT Environmental Compliance and Due Diligence Training Event.

Subscribe to our Newsletter! The latest environmental engineering news direct to your inbox. You can unsubscribe at any time. First Name *

Email *

Δ

Also in the environmental law category, Lexpert added Bennett Jones LLP partner Leonard Griffiths, who has been on the leading lawyers list for several years. He is co-head of environmental practice for the firm and is certified by the Law Society of Upper Canada as a specialist in environmental law. He represents clients at administrative tribunals and defends clients charged with environmental offenses. He is also a founder of the Canadian Centre for Environmental Arbitration and Mediation.

Griffiths is co-chair of the long-running Environmental Regulation & Compliance course at CANECT 2023.

Register today for the CANECT Environmental Compliance and Due Diligence Training Event, taking place May 9-11, 2023 in Vaughan, Ontario.