Canadian Brownfields Network welcomes new executive director

The Canadian Brownfields Network (CBN) welcomed Meggen Janes as the association’s new Executive Director on September 15. With her extensive experience and unwavering dedication, Janes embodies the association’s “commitment to a ‘Brownfield First’ approach”, said the CBN.

In a press release, the CBN Board of Directors expressed their “deep gratitude” to former Executive Director Tammy Lomas-Jylha for her commitment and dedication during her tenure. As a lifelong brownfields advocate, Lomas-Jylha spearheaded national initiatives, fostered vital industry connections and elevated CBN’s presence globally.

“Having worked alongside Meggen for years, I can attest to her wealth of experience,” said Krista Barfoot, president of the CBN and infrastructure sector leader at SLR Consulting. “With her, we have a strong champion to promote a ‘Brownfields First’ approach, ensuring our members’ voices are heard.”

Janes has worked in the Canadian brownfields sector for more than 25 years. Prior to joining Geosyntec in 2021, she was the Director of Soil and Groundwater Management and Brownfield Approvals at Waterfront Toronto. She spent six years on the Board of Directors of CBN prior to being named Executive Director. She served the Board in a number of roles, including the past four years as the co-chair of the conference committee.

“I’m enthusiastic for this new challenge, which allows me to continue engagement with my friends and colleagues in the Canadian Brownfields Network,” said Janes. “Tammy has created a strong foundation for this organization, and I eagerly anticipate the opportunity to further CBN’s expansion, enhance the membership value, and introduce new programming to reach both our long-standing and new members across the entire breadth of our country.”

