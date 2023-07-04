Canadian Brownfields Network Welcomes 2023-24 Board of Directors

The Canadian Brownfields Network (CBN) has elected its new Board for 2023-24, welcoming a new President, two new Vice-Presidents, and four new Board members.

Krista Barfoot of SLR Consulting has been named as the organization’s new President, taking over for John Georgakopoulos of Willms & Shier Environmental Lawyers LLP (Willms & Shier).

Joining Barfoot on the executive are two new Vice-Presidents: Monisha Nandi from Kilmer Brownfield Management Ltd. and Carl Spensieri from Berkley Canada. They take over the roles from Barfoot and Carol LeNoury of ERIS.

Four new members have joined the CBN Board, elected to serve a two-year term: Prasoon Adhikari from the City of Guelph, Ric Horobin of SLR Consulting, Joanne Vince from Willms & Shier, and David Meikle of Milestone Environmental Contractors (Milestone).

Returning to the CBN Board for the 2023-24 term are:

Pete Craig, QM Environmental

Rob Hoffman, Canadian Fuels Association

Andrew Macklin, WSP Canada

Reanne Ridsdale, Toronto Metropolitan University (TMU)

Peter Sutton, Terrapex

The Board also includes several advisors who act as non-voting members: Georgakopoulos, Chris DeSousa (TMU), Grant Walsom (XCG Consulting), Eric Pringle (Milestone), and Kate Tang-Treasurer (Berkley Canada).

“With a diverse team representing the Canadian brownfield industry from coast-to-coast, CBN is well-positioned to understand the needs of our members and work with government and industry partners to resolve today’s biggest challenges,” said Barfoot.

About CBN

The Canadian Brownfields Network is a national not-for-profit organization, creating a professional network for brownfield practitioners and stakeholders. The organization works to encourage governments across Canada to ensure that brownfield properties are remediated, rehabilitated and redeveloped to enhance the environmental and social health and well-being of the communities where they are found.

