Canada launches $1M Moon water purification challenge 

As the Canadian Space Agency invites innovators to compete in the development of technologies that could remove contaminants found in Moon water, Western University is garnering attention for new research that shows how the Moon’s early crust contained more water than originally estimated.

Dubbed The Aqualunar Challenge: Purifying Moon Water, the competition offers up to $1 million in grants that will be awarded in 2026 following successful concept design, proof of concept, and the development of a prototype.

The grand prize winner also receives $400,000.

The winning concept must focus on minimal energy consumption for the removal of contaminants found in water extracted from soil to produce usable water or propellant, while separating contaminants that could create byproducts to support human life on the Moon.

Subscribe to our Newsletter! The latest environmental engineering news direct to your inbox. You can unsubscribe at any time. First Name *

Email *

Δ

“This new era of space exploration calls for development in many traditional fields of Canadian expertise, which opens up amazing opportunities for our innovators,” announced Francois-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry. “With initiatives like the Aqualunar Challenge, we are gearing up for humanity’s next step on the Moon and cementing Canada’s reputation as a valued partner in space while developing sustainable solutions for current challenges on Earth.”

The Canadian Moon water challenge, in collaboration with the Privy Council Office’s Impact Canada, will run parallel to one organized by the United Kingdom Space Agency.

While the innovations could help enable space missions, particularly as NASA continues its Artemis program, both agencies hope to eventually find applications for the Moon water purification technologies on Earth as well.

Western University Moon Research

Just days before the Canadian Space Agency launched the competition, Canada was making headlines for other Moon water news, after Western University postdoctoral fellow Tara Hayden said she had begun to piece together an unknown stage of lunar history.

Hayden, currently working as a cosmochemist with renowned planetary geologist Gordon Osinski in Western’s department of Earth Sciences, says she discovered the water-bearing mineral apatite in the Moon’s early crust, and published her recent findings in the journal Nature Astronomy.

“Lunar meteorites are revealing new, exciting parts of the Moon’s evolution and expanding our knowledge beyond the samples collected during the Apollo missions. As the new stage of lunar exploration begins, I am eager to see what we will learn from the lunar far side,” said Hayden in a statement from Western University.

Hayden says that most of the opinions formed about the Moon being dry is based on samples from the 14 missions during the U.S. Apollo Program (1961-1972). But those samples are thought to only represent about 5% of the entire moon surface, said Hayden.

“Until we get more samples back in the upcoming Artemis missions, the only other samples from the surface we have are meteorites,” she adds.

The discovery of apatite in this rock type has allowed for the direct examination of this unknown stage in lunar evolution for the first time.

Aqualunar Challenge Stages