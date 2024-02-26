The Cowichan Valley Regional District (CVRD) in British Columbia has reached a $3.2-million purchase agreement for the Shawnigan Village Waterworks private water system from Lidstech Holdings Ltd., after its owners have decided to retire.

A public meeting on March 11 at the Shawnigan Community Centre will determine next steps for the purchase, which is contingent on approval from customers of the private water system.

“After 30 years and with mixed emotion we have decided to hang up our hats,” Ron and Sue Lidstone wrote to customers on the utility’s website in January.

The Lidstones noted in their letter that rising costs over the past five years have increased the utility’s operating expenses by some 40%, and that rates need to be increased.

“In addition, more employees may be necessary to keep up with increased regulations,” they wrote. “We feel that the system is outgrowing a small company like ours and could be better served by the CVRD, who is already responsible for the northwest community water system.”

Sale of the Shawnigan water system would include some $9 million in assets, such as approximately 8.4 km of watermain, fire hydrants, water service connections, a pressure-reducing valve station, two pump stations, three water storage reservoirs, the water treatment building, treatment system, and the corresponding land.

The CVRD, which operates 20 water systems within the region, notes that an Alternate Approval Process (AAP) for the system purchase will likely begin in summer 2024 to determine if any electors are against moving ahead with the proposal. CVRD Legislative Services reports to the CVRD Board of Directors on the outcome of the AAP and the bylaws considered for adoption if the AAP is successful. If the AAP is successful, a request will be made to the Comptroller of Water Rights for approval of the CVRD purchase and transfer of licenses.

If the deal proceeds without issues, it could be finalized by December 2024.