Thermoplastic valve and pipe manufacturer Asahi/America, Inc. opened the doors and celebrated the grand opening of its newly constructed Louisiana-based fabrication shop in Paulina, Louisiana, with customers, partners, employees, and local government officials on June 1, 2023. The new facility focuses on large-scale thermoplastic pre-fabrication and is known as Asahi/America – PPI, a division of Asahi/America.

Construction of the new 59,000-square-foot fabrication facility finished in late 2022 in a neighboring city adjacent to the original facility. It will add over 36,000 additional square footage and will improve efficiencies of large-scale and complex pre-fabrication piping projects. Asahi/America initially expanded its fabrication capabilities and operational capacity during the acquisition of Performance Plastics Inc. (PPI) in 2018.

“Our customers showed us the need to offer a fast response, best-in-class, value-add plastic fabrication offering. In 2019, our board of directors approved the construction project, and today, we’re proud to share this facility with our business partners,” said Daniel S. Anderson, Asahi/America’s president and chief executive officer.

About Asahi

Asahi/America is a manufacturer and supplier of thermoplastic fluid flow and air handling solutions for industrial, environmental, high purity and commercial applications. Asahi’s piping systems, valves and actuators have been installed for over 40 years in a variety of industries including water and wastewater treatment, oil and gas, water parks and aquariums, landfills, semiconductor and pharmaceutical manufacturing, and chemical processing.

The company maintains fabrication, machine and assembly shops in its Massachusetts headquarters, as well as an extensive custom fabrication department in Louisiana.

