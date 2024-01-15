AERZEN Canada makes two key management appointments

Air and gas compression technology company, AERZEN Canada Inc., has announced two key appointments for its management team.

Steve Grueber, who joined AERZEN in 2020 as regional manager for Western Canada, has moved into the role of National Vice-President of Sales and Business Development. He brings a wealth of experience from his roles at Grand & Toy and Chamco Industries, according to AERZEN officials.

Scott McLeod, who began as a project engineer with AERZEN in 1999, now takes the lead as Technology and Inside Sales Manager. He was previously a sales and production manager for AERZEN.

“The appointment of Steve and Scott reaffirms AERZEN Canada’s commitment to excellence, innovation and customer-centric strategies and strengthens its position as an industry leader in Canada,” the company announced in a statement.

Subscribe to our Newsletter! The latest environmental engineering news direct to your inbox. You can unsubscribe at any time. First Name *

Email *

Δ

AERZEN is known for supplying high-performance and energy-efficient blowers and screw compressors worldwide.

AERZEN Canada has offices in Vaudreuil-Dorion, Quebec, as well as Calgary, Alberta.