AECOM has been selected to provide design and engineering services for the third major expansion of the Clarkson Water Resource Recovery Facility in Ontario’s Peel Region.

As the expansion works to increase the facility’s capacity to 500 megalitres per day by 2029, AECOM will add to its work as the original designers of the Phase I and II expansions, where part of its role was to enhance the facility’s SCADA system for automated process control.

Phase III will include a new standby power energy centre to protect the critical infrastructure of the plant and help maintain treatment during power outages. The design will also feature innovative solutions to support state-of-the-art treatment, including enhanced biological phosphorus removal to reduce chemical use, and measures to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and improve energy efficiency.

These initiatives will support Peel Region’s Energy Policy, which aims to achieve net-zero greenhouse gas emissions at their water resource recovery facilities (WRRFs) by 2050.

“We are honored to be selected to help realize this critical expansion — the latest of many transformational projects our teams are delivering across the Greater Toronto Area,” announced Richard Barrett, chief executive of AECOM’s Canada region, in a statement. “Having successfully designed prior expansions to this major facility, our teams possess a unique technical understanding of the project and a deep familiarity with the region’s objectives as it seeks to meet the needs of a growing population,” added Barrett.

AECOM is also delivering the Clarkson Cogeneration Expansion, which utilizes methane produced in the treatment process to create green electricity, and multiple projects supporting drinking water treatment at the Arthur P. Kennedy and Lorne Park water treatment plants.

Earlier in 2024, Peel Region Council estimated that expansion of another of its wastewater treatment plants, the G.E. Booth Water Resource Recovery Facility, could support between 28,000 and 47,000 additional housing units — depending on the type of development — by 2028.