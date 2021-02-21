ECO-Canada-image

Challenging wastewater lagoon cleanout for a remote Yukon community

2021 Cold Climates and Remote Locations

By Blair Benn

There are no surface roads to Old Crow, located north of the Arctic Circle in Yukon Territory, so all equipment needed to be flown in. This provided a challenge as most dredges are too large to be transported by air. Lambourne Environmental Ltd. created the final design of the proposed dredge, and a local boat manufacturer created the CAD drawings and built the pontoons. The remainder of the lightweight dredge was built and assembled in-house at Lambourne Environmental.

