By Marta Green
The project team had already instituted some flood protection measures. It reviewed the scouring at the river edge and at the well sites, as well as wellheads for evidence of breaches of flood water. The team also reviewed the aerial photos of the upper watershed for signs of new hazards and contaminants of concern.
Read the full article in ES&E Magazine’s October 2023 issue:
Subscribe to our Newsletter!
The latest environmental engineering news direct to your inbox. You can unsubscribe at any time.