PEMAC chosen to provide municipal asset management training

The Plant Engineering & Maintenance Association of Canada (PEMAC) announced on June 28, 2018 that it will be working with municipalities to improve infrastructure spending decisions through stronger asset management.

PEMAC said it was chosen by the Federation of Canadian Municipalities (FCM) to provide asset management training. Training will be collaborative, ensuring elected officials and staff across a number of communities are working together and learning from one another.

“PEMAC is pleased to offer the Asset Management Professional program to teams of professionals responsible for asset management strategy from municipalities across the Canada,” said Cindy Snedden, executive director, PEMAC. “At a significantly discounted tuition, individuals will have access to an educational program that consists of six courses and leads to a professional designation.”

According to Snedden, the program will provide the latest in strategic asset management thinking, while developing the capacity to engage others and build their knowledge and skill in key asset management subjects. These include risk management, knowledge management (enterprise database systems) and be introduced to tools for strategic decision making at each stage of the asset lifecycle.

Subscribe to our Newsletter! The latest environmental engineering news direct to your inbox. You can unsubscribe at any time. First Name *

Email * This iframe contains the logic required to handle Ajax powered Gravity Forms.

The grant for this work is funded through FCM’s Municipal Asset Management Program (MAMP), a five-year, $50-million program, delivered by the Federation of Canadian Municipalities and funded by the Government of Canada. MAMP is designed to help Canadian municipalities strengthen infrastructure investment decisions based on sound asset management practices. The program provides training, funding and information sharing to enable municipalities to access the data needed to plan effectively.

For more information, visit: www.pemac.org