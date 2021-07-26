Green Municipal Fund investments announced for N.L. communities

An investment of $104,800 through the Federation of Canadian Municipalities (FCM)

Green Municipal Fund (GMF) was announced on July 20, 2021 to help reduce greenhouse gas emissions and improve water quality in St. John’s and Corner Brook in Newfoundland and Labrador.

The City of Corner Brook will receive $56,200 to conduct a feasibility study with Corner Brook Pulp and Paper to investigate technical options for combining the treatment of municipal and paper mill wastewater. Currently municipal wastewater is not treated and is discharged directly into the Humber Arm marine environment, said FCM in a news release. The industrial effluent from the mill is currently treated through an activated sludge process.

The City of St. John’s will receive $48,600 to develop a climate plan that aims to reduce emissions and stabilize energy costs. According to the FCM news release, the Resilient St. John’s Climate Plan will be developed using a stakeholder approach and a comprehensive geospatial energy flow model. This approach would allow St. John’s to estimate energy use and costs in the community at a neighbourhood level, as well as the potential for job creation under a future scenario. This information would then be used to develop an evidence-based, equitable and economically viable plan for the city to reach net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050, with a strong focus on addressing equity and energy poverty.

FCM said that these two initiatives highlight some of the ways the GMF has supported transformative environmental initiatives and helped municipalities explore new approaches to contribute to the goal of reaching net zero by 2050.

The Government of Canada has invested $1.65 billion in GMF since its inception, enabling municipalities to support projects like these that leverage local resources to drive innovative solutions.

Click here to read the original press release.