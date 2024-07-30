A new pilot project will capture and transform waste carbon emissions into high-performance mineral components for sustainable building solutions, such as low-carbon concrete, according to Lafarge Canada Inc.

The pilot project is underway at Lafarge’s cement operation in Bath, Ontario, where the company joins Canadian carbon technology innovator Hyperion Global Energy Corp., which has unveiled its patented Tandem Carbon Recycling System.

Ottawa-based Hyperion officials say their reactive mineralization process achieves up to 98% capture efficiency of carbon dioxide emissions, producing innovative mineral components that enhance the density and strength of concrete, among other industrial uses.

The project involves the testing of Hyperion’s net-zero mineral solutions for advanced concrete, such as Lafarge’s ECOPact, the broadest range of low-carbon concrete globally, which can lower embedded carbon between 30% to 90% compared to standard concrete and maintain its strength.

“Our collaboration with Hyperion marks an exciting milestone in our decarbonization journey and the advancement of our circular construction technologies,” announced David Redfern, president and CEO of Lafarge for Eastern Canada, in a statement. “We look forward to advancing our Net Zero strategy by leveraging carbon utilization technology like Hyperion’s, enabling us to further reduce CO2 emissions from our operations while at the same time producing innovative and sustainable building solutions.”

The pilot project has the capacity to remove up to 1,000 tonnes of CO₂ per year from plant operations, with potential to scale up the system by 10 times over the next year, according to Hyperion officials.

“Working together with an innovative partner like Lafarge on this exciting pilot project allows us to apply our proprietary carbon recycling technology to large-scale industries, and make an immediate, measurable reduction on carbon emissions,” announced Heather Ward, CEO and co-founder of Hyperion, in a statement. “At the same time, we are advancing our vision to offer a scalable and affordable decarbonization solution for industry, and a market-driven profit incentive on the cost of carbon removal.”