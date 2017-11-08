Canadian Concrete Pipe & Precast Association releases Environmental Product Declaration

The Canadian Concrete Pipe & Precast Association (CCPPA) presented their newly-developed Environmental Product Declaration (EPD) to its membership at their Fall meeting on October 12, 2017. The association and its members developed, published and third-party verified this declaration that reveals the potential environmental impact of its concrete-based infrastructure products.

“Transparency is key,” states Andy Dutfield, current chair of CCPPA. “It really is a type of nutrition label for our customers and the general public who need to know the environmental impact of concrete pipe and related products made and available in Canada. It’s our goal as an association to further develop environmentally compatible and sustainable construction products for now and for future generations.”

According to CCPA, the EPD is a Canadian industry-average business-to-business Type III declaration that covers three product categories: concrete pipe; concrete box structures; and manholes/catch basins. The EPD takes a “cradle-to-gate” approach, covering the potential environmental impact of standardized life cycle processes from raw material supply, methods of transportation for all materials in each stage of production, and the manufacturing process to the point the product leaves the “gate”.

The declaration shows indicators including global warming potential, eutrophication potential, total primary energy used, fresh water used, any more, associated with the production of concrete pipe, concrete box structures, and manholes/catch basins. For example, one metric tonne of concrete pipe consumes a weighted total average of 1,786 litres of fresh water.

The declaration also supports transparency for sustainable construction certification programs, such as LEEDv4, Envision, and other green purchasing programs that are currently under development.

CCPPA represents 14 member companies operating 23 precast manufacturing facilities in the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba and Ontario. Data was based on 14 surveys of CCPPA member facilities and took regional production, plant size and product type into consideration. CCPPA worked with Andrea Boddy Consulting and the team at Athena Institute to complete and verify the declaration.

Click here for more information on the Canadian Concrete Pipe & Precast Association’s Environmental Product Declaration. Or visit www.ccppa.ca