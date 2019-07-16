The Township of Mapleton, Ontario is set to receive up to $20 million from the Canada Infrastructure Bank (CIB) for water and wastewater infrastructure.

Located approximately 150 km west of Toronto, Mapleton is an agricultural and rural township of approximately 11,000 residents.

According to the CIB, Mapleton is seeking a consortium to: “Design, build, finance, operate and maintain the municipality’s new and existing water and wastewater infrastructure for up to 20 years.” Mapleton will continue to be the owner of all new and existing infrastructure and will lead the procurement process.

An analysis by PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) for the township indicated that selecting a consortium with CIB financing “is the best option to deliver Mapleton’s water and wastewater networks given the financial, risk, and qualitative benefits it offers.”

If Mapleton financed the water and wastewater projects on its own, PwC said that it would leave limited debt capacity for other capital expenditures such as policing, roads, waste management, fire services, etc.

The water and wastewater project will include:

Building a new water tower

Reducing non-revenue water (leakage)

Upgrades to existing water pumping station

Expanding capacity of the wastewater treatment plant

Gravity sewer collection system

The Canada Infrastructure Bank is a crown corporation that uses federal funding to bring private and institutional investment to revenue-generating infrastructure projects, which are in the public interest. It said that the financing approach in Mapleton could be considered a pilot project for other smaller municipal water and wastewater projects.