Canada funds wastewater upgrades in Yukon, Manitoba and Nova Scotia

Infrastructure Canada announced funding last week for a range of water and wastewater projects in Manitoba, the Yukon and Nova Scotia.

Manitoba

The federal government is investing more than $65 million towards water projects in Manitoba, including Altona, De Salaberry and Portage la Prairie.

The Portage la Prairie project involves upgrades to its water pollution control facility and the introduction of a treatment process to remove nitrogen and phosphorus from wastewater before it is discharged into the Assiniboine River. The project also includes a full energy co-generation system that will convert biogas into usable energy to reduce both gas emissions and the amount of natural gas required to power the facility.

The Altona and De Salaberry projects are designed to improve access to safe and reliable drinking water and resolve present and future maintenance issues, including upgrades to Carman’s regional water supply and treatment system that will remove the town’s boil water advisory, officials said.

Yukon

Three projects in the Yukon will be supported by $9.3 million from the federal government’s Green Infrastructure Stream. Yukon’s government confirmed it is contributing more than $3.1 million to the projects.

The first two projects in the Yukon will benefit residents in Mayo and Dawson City by upgrading underground infrastructure such as storm culverts, sewer mains and sewer services.

The third project addresses the need to update the drinking water supply and install a new water treatment system for the Carmacks recreation centre and arena.

Nova Scotia

In Wolfville, new funding has been announced for upgrades to equipment, including the installation of a new ultraviolet disinfection system to improve the Wolfville wastewater treatment facility’s operations. The Government of Canada is investing over $1.2 million in the upgrade through the Rural and Northern Communities Infrastructure Stream of the Investing in Canada infrastructure plan. The government of Nova Scotia is also contributing over $1 million to the project, with the town of Wolfville contributing $818,819.

In Wedgeport, the project is set to improve on-site wastewater systems to create cleaner wastewater for residents. The Government of Canada is investing $417,144 in the project through the Green Infrastructure Stream of the Investing in Canada infrastructure plan. The Nova Scotia government is contributing $347,585, and the Municipality of the District of Argyle will contribute $278,130.

“Through this project, 50 homes will have their wastewater system replaced, ensuring the people of Wedgeport have the services they expect and depend on every day. This is a great step in making Nova Scotia a healthier place to live,” announced Chuck Porter, Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing, in a statement.

Lastly, the federal government has announced more than $2.6 million for Nova Scotia’s Riverport School remediation project and the Bridgewater wastewater treatment upgrades. These projects consist of the decontamination of the former Riverport School property in the Municipality of the District of Lunenburg, and upgrades to the existing wastewater systems in the Town of Bridgewater. Nova Scotia is matching the $2.6 million federal contribution.