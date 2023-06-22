Montreal-based compliance management solutions company Nimonik Inc. has acquired the compliance services and publications of Toronto-based Templegate Information Services Inc., which includes Canadian Environmental Regulatory and Compliance News (CERCN) and Environmental, Health and Safety Regulatory Alerts (EHSRA).

While Templegate has been a leading provider of specialized subscription-based information covering the environment, climate change and occupational health and safety regulation in Canada since 1990, the Nimonik acquisition allows Templegate’s more than 200 customers to utilize new digital tools that will more efficiently meet their compliance needs and allow for greater filtering and customization.

These customers gain access to Nimonik’s coverage of more than 550,000 regulations in over 600 jurisdictions across Canada, the U.S. and internationally.

Templegate President Lawrence Earl said he welcomes the acquisition as a new stage in the “process of continual improvement” for his compliance products.

“We have been very careful to choose an appropriate partner to continue our legacy of commitment to the field,” Earl announced in a statement, noting that he wanted to leave his services in the hands of a Canadian company. “With Nimonik, we are confident that the new alignment will result in the very best combination of sensitively-curated content, technical expertise and client-oriented focus.”

The acquisition of Templegate is the fourth by Nimonik, founded in 2008, and establishes the company as the premier provider of Canadian compliance data for industry. Based in Montreal with staff in Shanghai, Halifax, Toronto and Calgary, Nimonik CEO Jonathan Brun said he has viewed Templegate’s publications as a “reference of excellence” for decades. He said he is looking forward to working with Lawrence Earl and his wife Judy Earl as they stay on with Nimonik for a period of one year to transition the customers and regulatory data to the new platform before they retire.

“This acquisition will create a complete national solution for companies in Canada that want to follow changes to regulations and standards across the country,” Brun announced in a statement.

Nimonik software helps businesses and governments identify their obligations and requirements, track regulations for changes, and determine their compliance through legal registers and audits.

The company previously acquired MediaLogic (2022), Envitool (2017) and Conformance Check (2016).