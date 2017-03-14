Whitehorse-based company to pay penalty relating to diesel spill

Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) announced on March 10, 2017, that Air North Charter and Training Ltd. will pay a penalty of $80,000 after it acknowledged responsibility for a diesel spill near the Porcupine River in Old Crow, Yukon.

On February 23, 2017, Air North and the Public Prosecution Service of Canada entered into an alternative measures agreement, after a charge was laid by ECCC, under the Fisheries Act.

Following an investigation by ECCC’s enforcement officers, Air North was charged with a violation of the Fisheries Act related to the deposit of a substance harmful to fish, in an area where it could have entered fish-bearing waters. The spill took place on September 23, 2014.

As part of the agreement, Air North will:

Pay a total penalty of $80,000 , which will be used to remediate or improve the environment in the Vuntut Gwitchin First Nation’s territory, with the balance donated to the Environmental Damages Fund, for environmental restoration, improvement, or education in the Yukon;

Improve their training, practices and procedures for fuel delivery, including spill responses, to meet the industry standard, at a minimum;

Carry out clean up and remediation of the spill site and confirm that it has been completed to the satisfaction of Environment Yukon.

For more information, visit: www.ec.gc.ca