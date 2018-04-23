Small Quebec town fined $100K for PCB violation

The small northwestern Quebec Town of Amos has been fined $100,000 and entered into the federal Environmental Offenders Registry after town officials pleaded guilty to violating federal polychlorinated biphenyl (PCB) regulations back in April 2015.

In a statement about the conviction, Environment and Climate Change Canada said an investigation found that the Town of Amos sold products containing PCBs in a concentration of 50 mg/kg or more, an offence under the Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999. PCB Regulations came into effect in 2008 and impose strict rules on equipment containing PCBs that are in use and storage to reduce releases of PCBs into the environment.

Amos officials pleaded guilty to a single charge under the Act on Jan. 29, 2018. The amount of the fine will be directed to the Environmental Damages Fund administered by Environment and Climate Change Canada, which is used for projects that benefit the natural environment.

Amos has a population of about 13,000 residents.

